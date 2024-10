Homem resgatado após mais de dois meses à deriva num bote em mar da Rússia

MAN SURVIVES 67 DAYS AT SEA AFTER BOAT ACCIDENT IN THE PACIFIC



Mikhail Pichugin, a survivor of a boat accident in the Sea of Okhotsk, is in serious condition at the Magadan Regional Hospital.



After drifting for 67 days he lost 50 kilograms, relying on rainwater and soaked peas… pic.twitter.com/yjajyJsimo