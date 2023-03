Nova concentração em Paris contra a reforma das pensões

epa10528847 People gather at Concorde square near the National Assembly to protest against the pension reform law in Paris, France, 17 March 2023. Protests continue for the second day near the National Assembly after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on 16 March had announced the use of article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the Constitution of France to have the text on the controversial pension reform law to be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ, Foto Teresa Suarez / EPA