Aniversário de CR7 celebrado pelo mundo

A 12ft (3.6m) bronze statue of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at Times Square in New York City on his 40th birthday to celebrate his career and global influence.#deprem #6subat2023 #Sismo #Temblor #wintervolliefde #INDvENG #Ronaldo #ronaldo40 #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/5Muak7CrXn