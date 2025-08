China aplica medidas de combate ao surto do vírus chikungunya após milhares de infecções

🚨 CHINA IS BACK IN LOCKDOWN - THIS TIME, IT’S MOSQUITOES



- 7,000+ infected with chikungunya, a rare mosquito virus.

- Entire districts in Guangdong sealed off.

- Patients isolated in mosquito-proof quarantine beds.

- Drones, fines, chemical sprays: full COVID-style crackdown.… pic.twitter.com/xHoqk5m8iN