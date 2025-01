Boom quebra barreira do som e abre caminho para regresso dos voos comerciais supersónicos

History in the making. On Jan. 28, 2025, XB-1 officially broke the sound barrier.



Flying Mach 1.122 (652 KTAS) at 35,290 ft. over the Mojave Desert, Boom’s supersonic demonstrator jet ushered in a new era of supersonic flight.



Watch the full recorded livestream:… pic.twitter.com/npCl2wYaFV