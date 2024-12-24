Ano Novo, máquina nova!

Está a pensar em renovar os seus eletrodomésticos ou começar o Ano Novo em grande? Então não perca a oferta especial que a Raimundo Ramos tem para si. A máquina de lavar roupa TELEFAC está com um desconto imperdível, de 147 euros, o que significa que fica por apenas 497 euros. É a oportunidade perfeita para dar um presente à sua casa, nesta véspera de Natal.

Com capacidade de lavagem para 12 kg, é o equipamento ideal para lidar com toda a roupa acumulada das festas. Além do mais, oferece uma performance de alto nível com 1400 rotações por minuto, que garantem roupa mais seca e pronta a usar. Como se não bastasse, destaca-se pela sua eficiência, com classificação energética A, ajudando-o a poupar energia e dinheiro. O consumo de água é de apenas 51 litros por ciclo, o que a torna uma opção prática e sustentável.

E não é só eficiência! Esta máquina inclui 15 programas para quem precisa de resultados imediatos e, ainda, tecnologia avançada com o ‘Motor Inverter BLDC’, que reduz o ruído e aumenta a durabilidade do equipamento. As suas características físicas estão fixadas em 84,5 centímetros de altura, 59,7 centímetros de largura e 63,2 centímetros de profundidade.

Aproveite este desconto e garanta a sua máquina de lavar TELEFAC na Raimundo Ramos, com garantia até 3 anos. A equipa está à sua espera para tornar o seu Natal ainda mais especial.

Raimundo Ramos - Experiência, Profissionalismo e Rigor

Estrada Da Adega N.º 158 Campanário, Ribeira Brava, Portugal

Telefone: 924 171 510

Email: [email protected]

Visite o Facebook e o site para ficar a conhecer melhor os produtos da empresa!

New Year, new washing machine!

Are you thinking about upgrading your appliances or starting the New Year on the right foot? Don’t miss the special offer from Raimundo Ramos! The TELEFAC washing machine is now available with an incredible discount of €147, bringing the price down to just €497. It’s the perfect opportunity to give your home the gift it deserves this Christmas Eve.

With a 12 kg washing capacity, this is the ideal appliance to tackle all the laundry piled up from the holiday season. Moreover, it delivers high-level performance with 1400 revolutions per minute, ensuring clothes come out drier and ready to wear. To top it off, it stands out for its efficiency, boasting an A energy rating that helps you save both energy and money. Water consumption is just 51 liters per cycle, making it a practical and sustainable choice.

But it’s not just about efficiency! This machine includes 15 programs to suit those who need quick results, along with advanced technology like the ‘Motor Inverter BLDC’, which reduces noise and increases the machine’s durability. Its physical dimensions are 84.5 cm in height, 59.7 cm in width, and 63.2 cm in depth, making it a compact and convenient addition to your home.

Take advantage of this discount and secure your TELEFAC washing machine at Raimundo Ramos, with a guarantee of up to 3 years. The team is ready to help make your Christmas and New Year extra special!

Raimundo Ramos - Experience, Professionalism and Rigour

Estrada Da Adega N.º 158 Campanário, Ribeira Brava, Portugal

Mobile: 924 171 510

Email: [email protected]

Visit Facebook and the website to learn more about the company’s products!