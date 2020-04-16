Políticos e mundo literário italiano lamentam morte do escritor anti-ditaduras

Os universos da literatura e da política de Itália lamentam hoje o falecimento do escritor chileno Luis Sepúlveda, aos 70 anos, vítima de covid-19, definindo-o “como um génio comprometido politicamente contra as ditaduras”.

“Deixa-nos um grande escritor e um homem politicamente comprometido contra as ditaduras: a morte de Luis Sepúlveda é uma ferida para a literatura a nível mundial”, declarou o partido Movimento 5 Estrelas (M5S), em comunicado.

Também o secretário nacional do Partido Democrata (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, lamentou que “a besta do coronavirus” tenha acabado com a vida do autor de “Um velho que lia romances de amor”, e destacou que o mundo continuará a recordar “os seus livros, palavras e emoções”.

Para o senador e ex-presidente Pietro Grasso, Sepúlveda foi “um grande escritor e um grande homem”, que contou ao mundo valores “fundamentais como a liberdade, a igualdade, o compromisso”, na suas histórias de incansável compromisso civil.

A editora Guanda destacou a estreita colaboração com o autor chileno durante mais de trinta anos, e elogiou o seu “trabalho como narrador, que conquistou milhões de leitores e teve sempre um caráter muito inovador”.

“Desde sempre respeitador da tradição do ‘boom’ latino-americano, deu forma ao seu próprio estilo, inconfundível, um estilo de uma nova geração”, apontou o presidente da editora, Luigi Brioschi, numa nota de pesar.

Também o diretor do Salão do Livro de Turim, um dos eventos literários mais prestigiados do país, Nicola Lagioia, apontou Sepúlveda “como parte da família”, e recordou as suas múltiplas visitas ao certame do norte de Itália, a última delas em 2019.

A morte do escritor chileno encabeça as primeiras páginas dos principais diários italianos em versão eletrónica, e é o tópico principal na rede social Twitter.

O escritor, argumentista e realizador de cinema faleceu hoje no Hospital de Oviedo, no norte de Espanha, onde estava internado desde 29 de fevereiro, e sofria de uma pneumonia associada à covid-19.

Os primeiros sintomas ocorreram dias antes, quando esteve no festival literário Correntes d’Escritas, na cidade portuguesa da Póvoa de Varzim, levando, na altura, a organização a recomendar uma quarentena voluntária aos que participaram no festival e estiveram em contacto com o escritor chileno.

Tudo isto aconteceu ainda antes de as autoridades portuguesas confirmarem oficialmente qualquer registo de infeção no país, o que só viria a acontecer a 02 de março.

Luís Sepúlveda, que nasceu no Chile a 04 de outubro de 1949, estreou-se nas letras em 1969, com “Crónicas de Piedro Nadie” (”Crónicas de Pedro Ninguém”), dando início a uma bibliografia de mais de 20 títulos, que inclui obras como “O Velho que Lia Romances de Amor” e “História de Uma Gaivota e do Gato que a Ensinou a Voar”.

Sepúlveda foi apoiante do Governo de Unidade Popular, do Presidente Salvador Allende, no Chile, chegando a fazer parte da sua guarda pessoal. Depois do golpe de estado militar de 11 de setembro de 1973, liderado pelo general Augusto Pinochet, a instituição da ditadura o escritor à prisão, primeiro, e depois ao exílio, na sequência de uma intervenção da Amnistia Internacional.

O escritor tem toda a obra publicada em Portugal - alguns títulos estão integrados no Plano Nacional de Leitura -, e era presença regular em eventos literários no país.

Luís Sepúlveda era casado com a poetisa Carmen Yáñez, que também esteve hospitalizada e em isolamento.